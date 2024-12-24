Nexus 価格(NXS)
Nexus（NXS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.04907062 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.90M USD です。NXS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Nexus 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 7.30K USD
です- Nexus 1日内の価格変動率は +8.02%
です- 循環供給量は 79.61M USD です
MEXCで NXS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。
本日の Nexus から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00364506 です。
過去30日間における Nexus から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0521551550 です。
過去60日間における Nexus から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0150058152 です。
過去90日間における Nexus から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.01435392930483672 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00364506
|+8.02%
|30日
|$ +0.0521551550
|+106.29%
|60日
|$ +0.0150058152
|+30.58%
|90日
|$ +0.01435392930483672
|+41.35%
Nexus の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.11%
+8.02%
-1.63%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"Nexus is a community-driven project with the common vision of a world inspired by innovative and responsible values, expansive technology, and the fundamental quality of connection being ubiquitous, free, and available to everyone. Nexus has been mined into existence since September 23rd , 2014 with no ICO or premine.The platform is designed and intended to simplify lives, empower communities, and streamline business. The release of the Tritium Protocol in late 2019 ushered in the era of the TAO Framework being the first of the three major architectural upgrades (Tritium, Amine, & Obsidian). Nexus is a seven-layered software stack that powers a register-based process virtual machine, serving as a powerful DApp and contract platform creating value across many industries. Development is accessible via an array of industry-specific JSON-based APIs including but not limited to: encrypted communication, digital identifiers, supply chain, asset management, cryptography, & tokenization. Nexus uses post-quantum signature schemes (FALCON), and automated key management functions through a technology called 'Signature Chains'. This technology eliminates key management issues (wallet.dat's) by allowing users to access their accounts with the familiarity of a username, password and PIN. Additional technology being developed by Nexus includes a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for governance, Safenet, a hack resistant Operating System, a decentralized satellite & mesh network all connected through a multi-dimensional chaining structure that employs sharding, low latency transaction finality, and truly decentralized multi-layer consensus. "
