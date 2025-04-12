Next Earth 価格(NXTT)
Next Earth（NXTT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00000934 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。NXTT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Next Earth 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Next Earth 1日内の価格変動率は -9.35%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで NXTT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NXTT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Next Earth から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Next Earth から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000047423 です。
過去60日間における Next Earth から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000077386 です。
過去90日間における Next Earth から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000019641968288563 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-9.35%
|30日
|$ -0.0000047423
|-50.77%
|60日
|$ -0.0000077386
|-82.85%
|90日
|$ -0.000019641968288563
|-67.77%
Next Earth の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.49%
-9.35%
+19.81%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Next Earth leverages the surface of the Earth as a starting point for the project, having sold over 400,000 virtual land NFTs since August 2021. Virtual landowners become active participants in the Next Earth economy, where they will have the ability to run businesses, participate in the DAO governing the Metaverse and receive income for the activity that takes place on the platform. VR and user created content will be essential in the democratised future, but Next Earth builds its foundations on creating a self-sustaining Metaverse economy first. So it will have massive opportunities in the future to be able to deliver state of the art technical solutions, by the time the Metaverse is ready to truly welcome and entertain users 24/7. After the introduction of NXTT the company will publish a series of proposals called NEIPs that will shape the future of the platform and serve as a roadmap. The community will be able to vote in the best and most promising NEIPs, getting a significant say in which direction Next Earth is going. However, building a profitable Metaverse is just the beginning. The endgame of Next Earth is a fully DAO controlled state of the art self-sustaining platform, that will head into becoming a non profit organization by time, with allocating all of its income outside of the platform operations to environmental charity.
