Neutroswap 価格(NEUTRO)
Neutroswap（NEUTRO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02966451 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。NEUTRO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Neutroswap 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.90K USD
です- Neutroswap 1日内の価格変動率は +2.12%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで NEUTRO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NEUTRO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Neutroswap から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00061475 です。
過去30日間における Neutroswap から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0008600483 です。
過去60日間における Neutroswap から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0038838675 です。
過去90日間における Neutroswap から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.010068744631109636 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00061475
|+2.12%
|30日
|$ +0.0008600483
|+2.90%
|60日
|$ +0.0038838675
|+13.09%
|90日
|$ +0.010068744631109636
|+51.38%
Neutroswap の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.11%
+2.12%
+10.07%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? We have been listed on Defillama https://defillama.com/protocol/neutroswap?denomination=USD with $160k TVL. Please consider listing us. Neutroswap is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the EOS EVM blockchain that is community-driven and offers the lowest fees for swapping assets. It also has some of the most lucrative rewards for staking and yield farming in the entire EOS EVM ecosystem, making it an appealing choice for those looking to generate returns on their assets. What makes your project unique? At Neutroswap, we believe in the power of community-driven projects. That's why we're proud to announce that we will do a fair launch with no private sales or investment from external parties. Our goal is to build a decentralized platform that is truly owned and governed by the community. 100% community-driven launch with no token allocation to the Neutro team or any private investors at launch. History of your project. EOS is one of the largest crypto out there and we see they lack of developers and liquidity. With the launching of EOS EVM, there will be more users, more liquidity coming to EOS EVM. That's why we want to build on top of eos What’s next for your project? Launchpad, concentrated liquidity What can your token be used for? Farm, governance
