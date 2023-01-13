Neuroni AI (NEURONI) トケノミクス
Neuroni AI (NEURONI) 情報
What is Neuroni AI Neuroni AI is an advanced artificial intelligence powered natural language processing model available. Neuroni AI is capable of understanding complex language, recognizing the context of conversations, and providing the most accurate responses
What Makes Neuroni AI Unique? Neuroni is different because they provide unbiased information to theirusers. To do this, they have developed a system that does not simply respond with information drawn from a defined database. They use 3 date sources + an ETHIC checker that compares these information in real time in order to answer with an accuracy that is the most realistic. Moreover, even if Neuroni AI learns from its interactions, it collect absolutely NO user data
History of Neuroni AI Neuroni AI was developed by Adam Saint-Leroix and his team of scientists since the beginning of the year 2021 and was launched on 13th January 2023.
What’s Next for Ethereum Neuroni is focusing on concrete use cases in the near future and, beyond the messaging BOTs and the mobile application under development, plans to extend its integration into the metaverse
What can Neuroni AI (NEURONI) be Used For? The use cases of NEURONI token will be multiple in the future, notably as a utility token in future application development and integration of Neuroni AI with partners. A buyback and burn system has also been put in place to use 50% of the advertising revenues to support the NEURONI price.
Neuroni AI (NEURONI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Neuroni AI (NEURONI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Neuroni AI (NEURONI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Neuroni AI (NEURONI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される NEURONI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
NEURONI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
NEURONI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、NEURONI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
