Nether 価格(NTR)
Nether（NTR）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。NTR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Nether 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.88 USD
です- Nether 1日内の価格変動率は +0.09%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで NTR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NTR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Nether から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Nether から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Nether から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Nether から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.09%
|30日
|$ 0
|-11.03%
|60日
|$ 0
|+65.85%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Nether の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.03%
+0.09%
+85.47%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Nether is a new generation of non-fungible tokens (NFT), which focuses on an entirely new yet immensely important asset that is; PERSONALITY! Nether NFT marketplace will be the world’s first and largest exchange for personality where anyone from celebrities, influencers, to world leaders etc. can create an NFT for their personality, peg tokens to that NFT and allow their fans to buy, sell or exchange those tokens, in order to determine the true value of their personality. The though process behind the creation of Nether NFT was that every day we come across assets that are born, their value soars and then eventually they die. No matter how strong the fundamentals behind an asset are, it is still subjected to ups and downs in the market, and mostly this volatility is fueled by news and rumors generated by people; often famous or influential people. So one might ask the question, if the utility or fundamentals of an asset no longer matter, what is it that matters? The answer is simple; all assets, in whatever market they may be found, are based on a single supreme asset that is human personality. So Nether NFT takes all other variables out of the equation and focuses solely on human personality and its value. Nether has gathered a large community around itself including various famous personalities, their fans and just simply Nether devotees. We are listed on multiple exchanges and are on track as per our roadmap to roll out the mainnet of your project by the end of year. Moreover, we are leveraging various result-oriented marketing tools to expand our community. By January 2023, we aim to have created a community of more than 10 million users who would be buying, selling, owning or exchanging the bits of tokenized personalities every day. We will be creating only 26 million Nether (NTR) tokens.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 NTR を AUD に
A$--
|1 NTR を GBP に
￡--
|1 NTR を EUR に
€--
|1 NTR を USD に
$--
|1 NTR を MYR に
RM--
|1 NTR を TRY に
₺--
|1 NTR を JPY に
¥--
|1 NTR を RUB に
₽--
|1 NTR を INR に
₹--
|1 NTR を IDR に
Rp--
|1 NTR を PHP に
₱--
|1 NTR を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 NTR を BRL に
R$--
|1 NTR を CAD に
C$--
|1 NTR を BDT に
৳--
|1 NTR を NGN に
₦--
|1 NTR を UAH に
₴--
|1 NTR を VES に
Bs--
|1 NTR を PKR に
Rs--
|1 NTR を KZT に
₸--
|1 NTR を THB に
฿--
|1 NTR を TWD に
NT$--
|1 NTR を CHF に
Fr--
|1 NTR を HKD に
HK$--
|1 NTR を MAD に
.د.م--