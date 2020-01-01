NeftyBlocks (NEFTY) 情報

The NeftyBlocks NFT platform is a state-of-the-art platform for creating, trading, and managing NFTs on the WAX Blockchain. Our goal is to empower creators and collectors by providing them with the tools they need to easily create, trade, and manage their NFTs.

To achieve this, we work closely with the NFT community to understand their needs and deliver tools that meet those needs. We also aim to incentivize participation on the NeftyBlocks platform by providing value to all stakeholders.

One of the ways we're doing this is by introducing the NEFTY token. The NEFTY token serves multiple purposes on the platform, including incentivizing the creation and trading of NFTs and providing liquidity. Additionally, secondary market fees on the NeftyBlocks marketplace are shared back with the community of stakers of the NEFTY token.

Our approach is based on the belief that sustainable growth can only occur when all stakeholders benefit. Through the NEFTY token, we aim to give creators, buyers, and sellers a say in the future of the platform, while also rewarding them for their active use of NeftyBlocks.