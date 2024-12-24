Nebulas 価格(NAS)
Nebulas（NAS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00408305 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 185.78K USD です。NAS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Nebulas 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 9.25K USD
です- Nebulas 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 45.50M USD です
MEXCで NAS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NAS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Nebulas から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Nebulas から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0010646193 です。
過去60日間における Nebulas から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002789784 です。
過去90日間における Nebulas から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.001371242949794047 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0010646193
|-26.07%
|60日
|$ -0.0002789784
|-6.83%
|90日
|$ -0.001371242949794047
|-25.14%
Nebulas の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Nebulas is a next generation public blockchain, aiming for a continuously improving ecosystem. Based on its blockchain valuation mechanism, Nebulas proposes future-oriented incentive and consensus systems, and the ability to self-evolve without forking. Many in the crypto community are referring to Nebulas as “the new Google”. While the two are similar in a sense, they hold different use cases. Google is intended for day to day internet information searches, while Nebulas focuses on searches among decentralized applications (DApps), smart contracts, and user’s blockchain assets. Nebulas is being built on a decentralized search framework with open-source algorithms, verifiable computing, and distributed data stores.” Nebulas has three core features of its tech such as Nebulas Rank (NR), it is an Open source, core ranking algorithm based on “liquidity, propagation of users’ assets, and the interactivity between users.” and Nebulas Force (NF): “Nebulas Force (NF) provides the Nebulas blockchain & its distributed applications built on top, the capability to self-evolve”. Nebulas’s official website shows an international team of 14 core members, including Hitters Xu, founder and CEO of Nebulas (who also happens to be the founder of AntShares, now known as NEO). Xu is considered a pioneer in the blockchain industry, founding BitsClub (the very first Blockchain/Bitcoin community in China) in 2013 as well as popular ICO platform ICO 365. He also founded the crypto funds firm, FBG capital. On top of that, he directed an Alibaba financial arm (Ant Financial’s Blockchain Platform) and aided Google’s Search & Anti-Fraud team.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 NAS を AUD に
A$0.00653288
|1 NAS を GBP に
￡0.0032256095
|1 NAS を EUR に
€0.003919728
|1 NAS を USD に
$0.00408305
|1 NAS を MYR に
RM0.018292064
|1 NAS を TRY に
₺0.1439275125
|1 NAS を JPY に
¥0.640957189
|1 NAS を RUB に
₽0.413286321
|1 NAS を INR に
₹0.3478350295
|1 NAS を IDR に
Rp65.8556359415
|1 NAS を PHP に
₱0.2385726115
|1 NAS を EGP に
￡E.0.208480533
|1 NAS を BRL に
R$0.0252740795
|1 NAS を CAD に
C$0.0058387615
|1 NAS を BDT に
৳0.4878019835
|1 NAS を NGN に
₦6.320479739
|1 NAS を UAH に
₴0.171569761
|1 NAS を VES に
Bs0.20823555
|1 NAS を PKR に
Rs1.1373335775
|1 NAS を KZT に
₸2.129882202
|1 NAS を THB に
฿0.1395178185
|1 NAS を TWD に
NT$0.133515735
|1 NAS を CHF に
Fr0.0036339145
|1 NAS を HKD に
HK$0.031684468
|1 NAS を MAD に
.د.م0.0410346525