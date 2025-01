Ndau ( NDAU ) とは何か

ndau is the world’s first buoyant virtual currency. It has been specifically optimized for the long-term store of value with resilient governance and safeguards designed to protect its holders. ndau has been designed with a unique monetary policy that encourages long-term holding and discourages active, speculative trading. ndau has the freedom to rise with increasing demand while mitigating downside volatility by reacting to real-time supply and demand conditions. Transfer ndau from an exchange to the ndau wallet app to earn Ecosystem Alignment Incentives (EAI). The holding of ndau is rewarded by steadily increasing EAI up to 10% based on the number of months held, coupled with an additional incentive up to 5% for holders who lock ndau in their wallets.

