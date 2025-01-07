Navy seal 価格(NAVYSEAL)
Navy seal（NAVYSEAL）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。NAVYSEAL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Navy seal 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 30.85 USD
です- Navy seal 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで NAVYSEAL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NAVYSEAL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Navy seal から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Navy seal から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Navy seal から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Navy seal から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-26.61%
|60日
|$ 0
|-30.82%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Navy seal の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-5.74%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What the fuck did you just fucking say about me, you little shit? Ill have you know I graduated top of my class in the Navy Seals, and Ive been involved in numerous secret raids on Al-Quaeda, and I have over 300 confirmed kills. I am trained in gorilla warfare and Im the top sniper in the entire US armed forces. You are nothing to me but just another target. I will wipe you the fuck out with precision the likes of which has never been seen before on this Earth, mark my fucking words. You think you can get away with saying that shit to me over the Internet? Think again, fucker. As we speak I am contacting my secret network of spies across the USA and your IP is being traced right now so you better prepare for the storm, maggot. The storm that wipes out the pathetic little thing you call your life. Youre fucking dead, kid. I can be anywhere, anytime, and I can kill you in over seven hundred ways, and thats just with my bare hands. Not only am I extensively trained in unarmed combat, but I have access to the entire arsenal of the United States Marine Corps and I will use it to its full extent to wipe your miserable ass off the face of the continent, you little shit. If only you could have known what unholy retribution your little clever comment was about to bring down upon you, maybe you would have held your fucking tongue. But you couldnt, you didnt, and now youre paying the price, you goddamn idiot. I will shit fury all over you and you will drown in it. Youre fucking dead, kiddo. Just a song MEME token.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 NAVYSEAL を AUD に
A$--
|1 NAVYSEAL を GBP に
￡--
|1 NAVYSEAL を EUR に
€--
|1 NAVYSEAL を USD に
$--
|1 NAVYSEAL を MYR に
RM--
|1 NAVYSEAL を TRY に
₺--
|1 NAVYSEAL を JPY に
¥--
|1 NAVYSEAL を RUB に
₽--
|1 NAVYSEAL を INR に
₹--
|1 NAVYSEAL を IDR に
Rp--
|1 NAVYSEAL を PHP に
₱--
|1 NAVYSEAL を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 NAVYSEAL を BRL に
R$--
|1 NAVYSEAL を CAD に
C$--
|1 NAVYSEAL を BDT に
৳--
|1 NAVYSEAL を NGN に
₦--
|1 NAVYSEAL を UAH に
₴--
|1 NAVYSEAL を VES に
Bs--
|1 NAVYSEAL を PKR に
Rs--
|1 NAVYSEAL を KZT に
₸--
|1 NAVYSEAL を THB に
฿--
|1 NAVYSEAL を TWD に
NT$--
|1 NAVYSEAL を CHF に
Fr--
|1 NAVYSEAL を HKD に
HK$--
|1 NAVYSEAL を MAD に
.د.م--