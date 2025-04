Navigate ( NVG8 ) とは何か

Navigate is a data marketplace designed for AI agents, offering both digital and physical data infrastructure to facilitate the development and training of artificial intelligence applications. The platform enables users to contribute data in two primary ways: passively, through an automated browser extension, or actively, via structured annotation tasks in a gamified environment. By leveraging blockchain technology, Navigate ensures transparent data transactions while rewarding contributors for their participation. Built on the BASE layer-2 protocol, the marketplace provides scalable and efficient operations. The NVG8 token is used within the ecosystem to facilitate transactions, incentivize contributions, and enable staking programs. Additionally, Navigate is expanding its services by integrating decentralized infrastructure, further enhancing its capacity for data acquisition, storage, and security.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!