Naruto 価格(NARUTO)
Naruto（NARUTO）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。NARUTO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Naruto 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 110.96 USD
です- Naruto 1日内の価格変動率は +2.21%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで NARUTO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NARUTO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Naruto から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Naruto から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Naruto から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Naruto から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.21%
|30日
|$ 0
|-32.89%
|60日
|$ 0
|+15.54%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Naruto の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+2.21%
+8.14%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Welcome to the world of $Naruto, the ultimate ninja meme coin. We're here to revolutionize the memecoin universe and stake our claim as the Hokage of the cryptosphere. Combining the powers of Naruto Uzumaki and the world of cryptocurrency, we've created a token that's both fun and profitable. What makes your project unique? Just like the legendary ninja, Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition. We aim to provide a sense of community and belonging for all our holders, as we embark on an epic journey to conquer the memecoin world. History of your project. Drawing inspiration from this captivating tale, we've created the $Naruto coin. Just like Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition, embodying the spirit of the ninja way. We aim to unite our holders under the banner of $Naruto, forging a sense of community and belonging as we embark on a thrilling quest to conquer the memecoin world. Together, we will face challenges, overcome obstacles, and rise to prominence in the realm of cryptocurrency. So, join us on this exhilarating adventure and become a part of the $Naruto legacy. What’s next for your project? By staying true to our mission, we believe that $Naruto will not only become the Hokage of the memecoin world but also leave a lasting, positive legacy in the cryptocurrency realm. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey and make history together. What can your token be used for? While $Naruto is primarily a meme coin designed for fun and entertainment, we envision several potential use cases for the token that can provide value to our community and encourage broader adoption. Some of these use cases include: Community-driven governance: $Naruto token holders can participate in the decision-making process for the project's future developments and initiatives. This democratic approach ensures that the community has a say in the direction of the project and encourages active engageme
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
