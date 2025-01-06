My Master War 価格(MAT)
My Master War（MAT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00127822 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 37.79K USD です。MAT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な My Master War 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 443.44 USD
です- My Master War 1日内の価格変動率は -2.41%
です- 循環供給量は 29.57M USD です
本日の My Master War から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における My Master War から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003653316 です。
過去60日間における My Master War から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000370232 です。
過去90日間における My Master War から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000715330648464137 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.41%
|30日
|$ -0.0003653316
|-28.58%
|60日
|$ -0.0000370232
|-2.89%
|90日
|$ -0.000715330648464137
|-35.88%
My Master War の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.05%
-2.41%
+11.41%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
MyMasterWar is a DeFi x NFT gaming ecosystem with the difference that blockchain technology is applied to the game, along with Free Play to Earn and Profit Sharing model. Unlike many other NFT Games, MyMasterWar does not require players to spend any money to start playing, which revolves around the plot: Humans crave power, desire to live forever, want to change heaven and earth, and master the vast universe. To do this, humans need an evolution in both their thought and power. The best scientists in the world have researched, invented, and refined the most elite genes in history. Players, as kings to rule their kingdoms, have to cross time and space, create real battles to improve and evolve themselves. The first set of MyMasterWar takes place in the Middle Ages. The game system supports multiple platforms and multiple devices: Web games (PC, mobile phone, tablet), Android, and iOS. The second part will be in the future when humans cross time and space to build their Virtual Metaverse Empires. Players will no longer use traditional devices such as laptops or mobile phones to participate in the game, instead, they will enter a 3D virtual world, transform into gods with endless strength and abilities to create and conquer the new worlds.
