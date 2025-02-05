MT Tower 価格(MT)
MT Tower（MT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00001415 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。MT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な MT Tower 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 31.49 USD
です- MT Tower 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで MT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の MT Tower から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における MT Tower から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000029788 です。
過去60日間における MT Tower から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000024028 です。
過去90日間における MT Tower から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000000989388660609532 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0000029788
|-21.05%
|60日
|$ -0.0000024028
|-16.98%
|90日
|$ -0.000000989388660609532
|-6.53%
MT Tower の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-17.47%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
We are here to bring a brand new metaverse platform that revolves around lifestyle, interactions (with influencers & brands), and gaming, allowing people to make new social connections, meet brands, and create their own virtual world. Users will run life as an avatar, and some even as virtual influencers and - what happens in MT Tower - can also be shared on all social media 2.0 platforms. We want to break the rules of traditional social media, and bring people a new web 3.0 / metaverse driven social platform with culture, engagement, virtual experiences, and content such for them to create their own fame and influence. MT Tower is aiming to expand beyond existing social platforms, and has the ability to do just that with tokens, entertainment, and immersive experiences. MT Token will be the currency of this ecosystem that will allow purchases such as new avatar gear and other modifications. There are also other uses planned such as promotional and other transactional ones. We are planning to launch the avatar builder first, towards the end of Q4 2022 / beginning of Q1 2023 and build out the metaverse platform across 2023. In addition to offering influencers a new away to engage with users and users with them, the platform will introduce new way in which brands can interact with users. We are calling this Social Media 3.0 as it takes the experience beyond just video, images, or text and will introduce more ways to interreact.
