MotoGP Fan Token 価格(MGPT)
MotoGP Fan Token（MGPT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00721185 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 155.31K USD です。MGPT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な MotoGP Fan Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.57K USD
です- MotoGP Fan Token 1日内の価格変動率は -2.64%
です- 循環供給量は 21.54M USD です
MEXCで MGPT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MGPT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の MotoGP Fan Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000195567706586383 です。
過去30日間における MotoGP Fan Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0005237591 です。
過去60日間における MotoGP Fan Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0017789326 です。
過去90日間における MotoGP Fan Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.002975795629967176 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000195567706586383
|-2.64%
|30日
|$ -0.0005237591
|-7.26%
|60日
|$ -0.0017789326
|-24.66%
|90日
|$ -0.002975795629967176
|-29.20%
MotoGP Fan Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-2.59%
-2.64%
-16.26%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
MotoGP Token (MGPT) is a BRC-20 smart contract built on Bitcichain. MGPT Token offers fans the opportunity to participate in surveys and events, enjoy games and quests linked to digital collectibles, NFT purchases, fan rewards or great experiences. The club also provides an E-Commerce facility, which will include it in its potential ecosystem in the future. It enables Voting, Donation, Exclusive Videos and more. Bitci Fan Tokens strengthen the bond between team and fans by giving fans new ways to interact and grow with their favorite teams. Highlights of the Project Blockchain Framework: The MotoGP Token is built on Bitcichain as a native BRC-20 Token. This provides fans with a wide range of token functions with greater accessibility and lower costs. Token Utility: MGPT Token offers a variety of fan engagement options, including limited collection and integration with the Bitci NFT Marketplace, interactive team rewards, exclusive privileges, voting rights, gamification, and exclusive brand experiences. Brand Identity: MotoGP currently has more than 4 million supporters around the World and a digital fan base of over 2.5 million on its social networks. In partnership with the Bitci ecosystem, the MGPT token is accessible to both the MotoGP fanbase and the entire Bitci user base.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
