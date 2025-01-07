Mother Earth 価格(MOT)
Mother Earth（MOT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。MOT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Mother Earth 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 0.23 USD
です- Mother Earth 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで MOT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MOT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Mother Earth から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Mother Earth から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Mother Earth から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Mother Earth から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-15.75%
|60日
|$ 0
|-0.13%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Mother Earth の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-13.17%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Mother Earth is a decentralized digital currency based on binance smart chain technology that trades with "MOT" symbol. This new and ingenious technological concept increases the security of the currency and allows verification of transactions. MotherEarth is an eco-friendly crypto-currency developed in collaboration with some of the best minds of Blockchain Technology. Our objective is to provide a reliable cryptocurrency for both who are looking for investment and for doing transactions via Crypto. Our team is already in talks with various Corporations and Governments globally to get it approved as a tender for transactions. Gateways for crypto as a tender have already been opened up. Further to counter our carbon footprint and give back to society, we have pledged to plant 2 million trees by end of 2022 in collaboration with various NGOs, which already began while the coin was still in it's testing stage. MotherEarth is working towards repairing the ecosystem is an integral part of its identity. Although it is multi-faceted, we have decided to address this as one of its principals - by planting trees, for "he who plants a tree plants a hope". It is our responsibility towards our ecosystem to make efforts and harness our energy and resources to put back what we are taking away and help this world become a better place and be answerable to our future generations. To make progress as planned, we would join hands with our partners and supporters throughout the reforestation process, from planting saplings and taking care of young trees, through to their establishment. In our quest, we intend to have various forces rally alongside us - influencers across various channels, private investors as well as charitable organisations that will be chosen by the community as we mature in time.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 MOT を AUD に
A$--
|1 MOT を GBP に
￡--
|1 MOT を EUR に
€--
|1 MOT を USD に
$--
|1 MOT を MYR に
RM--
|1 MOT を TRY に
₺--
|1 MOT を JPY に
¥--
|1 MOT を RUB に
₽--
|1 MOT を INR に
₹--
|1 MOT を IDR に
Rp--
|1 MOT を PHP に
₱--
|1 MOT を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 MOT を BRL に
R$--
|1 MOT を CAD に
C$--
|1 MOT を BDT に
৳--
|1 MOT を NGN に
₦--
|1 MOT を UAH に
₴--
|1 MOT を VES に
Bs--
|1 MOT を PKR に
Rs--
|1 MOT を KZT に
₸--
|1 MOT を THB に
฿--
|1 MOT を TWD に
NT$--
|1 MOT を CHF に
Fr--
|1 MOT を HKD に
HK$--
|1 MOT を MAD に
.د.م--