MorpheusAI (MOR) 情報
Morpheus is designed to incentivize the first peer-to-peer network of personal general purpose AIs that can execute Smart Contracts on behalf of a user, known as Smart Agents. Providing users open-source Smart Agents to connect to their wallets, Dapps, & smart contracts promises to open the world of Web3 to everyone.
The user’s Web3 wallet for key management & to sign recommended transactions when interacting with the Smart Agent. A Large Language Model trained on Web3 data including Blockchains, Wallets, Dapps, DAOs, & Smart Contracts. The SmartContractRank algorithm to score & recommend the best Smart Contracts to the user. Longterm memory of user data & connected applications stored locally or via decentralized cloud to provide a broader context to Smart Agent actions.
Finally, the average user can talk with their Smart Agent in normal language and have it understand the question and take an action based on their intent/approval. This moment is similar to how Google's search engine opened the early internet up to the general public through their easy to use web interface in the late 1990s.
To make Smart Agents accessible to everyone and increase decentralization of their infrastructure, we propose the development of the Morpheus network. The Morpheus network will include a fairly launched token (the "MOR" token) for incentivizing all four of the key contributors to the network. Namely, the community of builders creating interfaces, coders contributing to the Morpheus software/agents, capital providers adding liquidity and those supplying computation, storage and bandwidth. It has been well shown by the history of Bitcoin and Ethereum that free & open competition for scarce digital tokens can provide scalable infrastructure for a public blockchain over long periods of time.
MorpheusAI (MOR) トケノミクス & 価格分析
MorpheusAI (MOR) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
MorpheusAI (MOR) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
MorpheusAI (MOR) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MOR トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MOR トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MOR のトケノミクスを理解したところで
MOR 価格予測
MOR の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の MOR 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
