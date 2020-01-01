moonthat coin (MOONTHAT) トケノミクス
Our mission is simple yet powerful: "Moon that!" This phrase embodies the heart of our vibrant and loving community. We are united by a shared vision to uplift and empower everyone to achieve their fullest potential. At the core of who we are is a desire to see every individual succeed, no matter their background, goals, or challenges. Together, we are committed to building a world where positivity reigns, and dreams come true.
We firmly believe that optimism and good vibes can change lives, and we work tirelessly to spread that energy far and wide. Every interaction, message, and action is rooted in kindness and encouragement, creating a ripple effect of hope and inspiration. Through our signature phrase—"Moon that!"—we aim to remind everyone to dream big, take bold steps, and never let fear or doubt hold them back. This is more than just words; it’s a call to action, a way of life, and a mantra for success.
"Moon that!" is more than a phrase—it’s a movement. It’s about looking at every challenge as an opportunity to rise higher. It’s about refusing to settle for less than what you deserve and striving for greatness in every aspect of life. When you say "Moon that!" you’re declaring your commitment to pursuing your passions, supporting others in their journeys, and believing in the power of a united community.
Our community is a safe space for people from all walks of life to come together, share their dreams, and find the support they need to make those dreams a reality. Whether you’re reaching for personal goals, professional success, or simply looking for motivation to keep going, you’ll find it here. Together, we celebrate victories big and small, learn from setbacks, and cheer each other on every step of the way.
So let’s take this journey together, lifting each other up and spreading positivity wherever we go. Let’s embrace the power of optimism and the strength of a supportive community. Let’s dream, create, and achieve—together. And most importantly, let’s always remember to "Moon that!" Now is the time to rise above and make great things happen. Let’s join forces, share our light, and MOON THAT!
moonthat coin (MOONTHAT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
moonthat coin (MOONTHAT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
moonthat coin (MOONTHAT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MOONTHAT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MOONTHAT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MOONTHAT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MOONTHAT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
