Basically we opened a digital coffee shop club, where you can even order your digital coffee or your favourite drink, hang out and have fun around while enjoying our amazing community and our little Metis HUB that we are already having on our Discord. We have really fancy Monkeys NFT collection and already our own community governance token with deflationary tokenomics.
What we are really doing here on Andromeda network is we are building community behind digital coffee shop club. Project is developed 100% by Metisians, Metis community members and real O.G’s those been around during all bear market and supporting Metis all the time.
Monkex is community based project on Metis Andromeda network. Monkex Coffee Shop Club collection of 5000 NFT and deflationary community governance tokens. We mixed Punks and Apes from Ethereum and result is fabulous. Monkeys with X on the best layer 2 solution — Metis. NFT collection made from 5000 unique collectible web 3 avatars. Pixelized to Andromeda network with ERC721 standard and 2735 Monkex’s were airdropped to every Metis NFT holder. All the rest were available to mint for free by anyone with Metis wallet and some tokens for gas fees. Now they are only available on secondary marketplaces like TofuNFT and NFT Apparel. Every Monkex is unique and have their own rank and different rarity, you can always check rarity on Metis NFT rarity and analysis tools — MetisRarity.com
Monkex (MONKEX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Monkex (MONKEX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Monkex (MONKEX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Monkex (MONKEX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MONKEX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MONKEX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MONKEX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MONKEX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
