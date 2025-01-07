Mobster 価格(MOB)
Mobster（MOB）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。MOB から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Mobster 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 7.64K USD
です- Mobster 1日内の価格変動率は +0.25%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで MOB から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MOB 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Mobster から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Mobster から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Mobster から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Mobster から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.25%
|30日
|$ 0
|-0.53%
|60日
|$ 0
|-0.28%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Mobster の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.08%
+0.25%
+0.35%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Mobster is a meme/defi/nft Token build on Binance Smart Chain Platform that flawlessly blends the iconic fashion of the 70's with contemporary allure, creating a token with an air of power and success. Standing out from ordinary meme coins, Mobster introduces a unique badge of honor, symbolising strength and a no~nonsense attitude. Mobster (MOB) comes in front when talks about unique ! to be different from the regular meme coins in the definition of a Token for Grown UP Persons ! and bringing the old times into cryptocurrency ! Mobster (MOB) has a strong community organically gathered ! Soccials legal verified, as Twitter , Tiktok under a marketing company ! Mob is listed on almost all votes platforms , updated un dexview , audited by cyberscan , listed on tokpie exchange , added credit card payment and apple pay , listed on avedex , and live coinwhatch , blockspot and many other small websites ! next steps ! Getting listed on trackers like CG and CMC , multiple partnerships with mobile games like narcos , mafiacity and more within this genre , listings on multiple CEXES , Building Mobster real world Brand , Building the Mobster Club ! Despite the name and image , Mobster(MOB) doesn't encourage any illegal activities , by the contrary Mobster aims to Transform the 'charm' of the illegal actions that many are dreaming of , into legal development through cryptocurrency !
