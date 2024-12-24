MNet Pioneer 価格(NEER)
MNet Pioneer（NEER）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01454607 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 538.01K USD です。NEER から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な MNet Pioneer 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 169.80K USD
です- MNet Pioneer 1日内の価格変動率は +4.39%
です- 循環供給量は 38.21M USD です
MEXCで NEER から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NEER 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の MNet Pioneer から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00061118 です。
過去30日間における MNet Pioneer から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001696580 です。
過去60日間における MNet Pioneer から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0050354756 です。
過去90日間における MNet Pioneer から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.01991568690619727 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00061118
|+4.39%
|30日
|$ -0.0001696580
|-1.16%
|60日
|$ -0.0050354756
|-34.61%
|90日
|$ -0.01991568690619727
|-57.79%
MNet Pioneer の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-3.98%
+4.39%
-2.75%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
MNet (Metaverse.Network) Pioneer, developed by BitCountry team, is a canary network of Continuum and the innovation hub for the developer community, designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, and connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM - Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network - Governance token - Universal currency in the Core components - NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas, in AI, DePIN & Re-staking
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
