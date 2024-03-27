Mistery (MERY) 情報

About Mistery On Cro $MERY was born with the idea of being a meme coin on Cronos chain during the exploding 2024 meme coin season. The founder is David Bui, a well-known and seasoned #crofam $CRO investor on Cryptocom products and a big -well respected- personality on X. David minted “Mistery On CRO” on Cronos blockchain with the purpose of making this chain much better, more popular and specially more fun, but aside from serving as a mere “meme”, $MERY has the ultimate goal of also being a utility token that the founder and the team behind will push to bring many benefits to loyal hodlers. Launched in 27/3/2024 at Sydney, Australia, local time 21h00, the 690,000 $CRO presale sold out within 2 hours. The founder burned the LP to a dead wallet and the contract ownership was renounced. $MERY during its first week of launch got instant traction from the OG #crofam community who jumped in and secured bags. We are now a thriving community that will help nurturing and growing the project by sharing with more and more Web3 users.