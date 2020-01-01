Miraya 7f (M7F) トケノミクス
Miraya 7f (M7F) 情報
Miraya 7f is an autonomous agent for helping token launches promote their tokens through KOLs/Degens by increasing the hype on X. With Miraya 7f, you can create campaigns, x users start posting using the campaign-relevant hashtag and get incentivized.
It consists of 3 agents work autonomously with each other
Terminal Agent: Tag Miraya to launch a campaign—it sets a unique hashtag, generates an address within the TEE, and verifies if the user has funded it. Users can also pay extra to have their campaign promoted through Miraya’s official automated posts.
Scoring Agent: It scores posts and assigns points to all accounts using the campaign-specific hashtag for a campaign. To prevent spam and AI-generated posts, it employs a Points Factor formula.
Fee Incentive Agent: While distributing funds to users, it evaluates the campaign’s success based on predefined campaign weights and charges a fee ranging from 1-7% per campaign. This process is powered by a fine-tuned ML model.
Miraya 7f (M7F) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Miraya 7f (M7F) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Miraya 7f (M7F) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Miraya 7f (M7F) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される M7F トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
M7F トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
M7F のトケノミクスを理解したところで、M7F トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
M7F 価格予測
M7F の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の M7F 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。