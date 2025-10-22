Mirai The WhiteRabbit 価格(MIRAI)
-0.92%
-3.25%
-19.86%
-19.86%
Mirai The WhiteRabbit (MIRAI) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、MIRAI は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。MIRAI の史上最高値は $ 0.0000083 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、MIRAI は過去1時間で -0.92%、過去24時間で -3.25% 、過去7日間で -19.86% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Mirai The WhiteRabbit の現在の時価総額は $ 30.55K、24時間取引高は -- です。MIRAI の循環供給量は 420.69B、総供給量は 420690000000.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 30.55K です。
本日の Mirai The WhiteRabbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Mirai The WhiteRabbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Mirai The WhiteRabbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Mirai The WhiteRabbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.25%
|30日
|$ 0
|-36.12%
|60日
|$ 0
|-31.74%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Mirai the White Rabbit is a captivating lifestyle brand that embodies the essence of curiosity, creativity, and a touch of magic. Our brand is inspired by the idea that everyday life can be extraordinary, and we strive to bring a sense of wonder and enchantment to our customers' lives.
At Mirai, we believe that imagination is the key to unlocking a world of possibilities. We draw inspiration from the curious and creative minds of our audience, crafting unique products and experiences that spark joy and wonder. Our brand is built on the principles of imagination, creativity, and a deep understanding of our customers' needs and desires.
Our products are designed to be more than just functional items; they are gateways to new worlds and experiences. From beautifully crafted home decor to imaginative accessories, each product is infused with a sense of magic and wonder. Our designs are modern, yet timeless, and are crafted with the finest materials to ensure that they bring joy and delight to our customers' lives.
At Mirai, we believe that experiences are just as important as products. That's why we create immersive experiences that transport our customers to new and exciting worlds. From workshops and classes to events and exhibitions, our experiences are designed to inspire creativity, spark imagination, and foster a sense of community among our customers.
Storytelling is at the heart of our brand. We use narrative techniques to bring our products and experiences to life, creating a sense of enchantment and wonder. Our stories are woven into every aspect of our brand, from the design of our products to the experiences we create. We believe that stories have the power to transport us, to inspire us, and to connect us with others.
At Mirai, we are building a community of like-minded individuals who share our passion for imagination, creativity, and wonder. Our community is a place where people can come together to share ideas, inspire each other, and explore new possibilities. We believe that together, we can create a world that is more magical, more creative, and more wonderful.
If you're ready to embark on a journey through imagination, where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, then join us at Mirai the White Rabbit. Follow us on social media, sign up for our newsletter, and get ready to be transported to a world of wonder and enchantment. Let's create magic together!
|時間 (UTC+8)
|タイプ
|情報
|10-21 22:34:24
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインが反発し、20分間で1%以上上昇して108,000ドルを突破
|10-21 15:53:36
|業界の最新情報
昨日、ビットコイン現物ETFは4040万ドルの純流出、イーサリアム現物ETFは1億4570万ドルの純流出を記録
|10-20 18:31:42
|業界の最新情報
仮想通貨の時価総額が3.868兆ドルに回復し、24時間で3.7%上昇
|10-20 11:16:23
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインは引き続き圧力に直面し、一時的に108,000ドルを下回る
|10-19 17:50:26
|業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場のセンチメントが「極度の恐怖」ゾーンから脱却、恐怖と強欲指数は現在29
|10-19 14:26:41
|業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場はレンジ相場、時価総額は現在3.723兆ドル
