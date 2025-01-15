Mines of Dalarnia 価格(DAR)
Mines of Dalarnia（DAR）の本日のライブ価格は 0.143182 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 146.42M USD です。DAR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Mines of Dalarnia 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 461.49K USD
です- Mines of Dalarnia 1日内の価格変動率は +1.79%
です- 循環供給量は 620.92M USD です
MEXCで DAR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DAR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Mines of Dalarnia から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00251716 です。
過去30日間における Mines of Dalarnia から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0344500760 です。
過去60日間における Mines of Dalarnia から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0094664349 です。
過去90日間における Mines of Dalarnia から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.01149930554593437 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00251716
|+1.79%
|30日
|$ -0.0344500760
|-24.06%
|60日
|$ -0.0094664349
|-6.61%
|90日
|$ -0.01149930554593437
|-7.43%
Mines of Dalarnia の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.42%
+1.79%
-38.42%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Mines of Dalarnia is an action-adventure game with procedurally generated levels on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players mine and collect various in-game items (i.e. minerals, rare relics and artifacts), improve their skills and gear to unlock the secrets of the Dalarnia universe. There are different mines with varying terrains to be explored and monsters to conquer in the quest for these rare resources of the Dalarnian world.The game aims to engage the broader player audience, particularly those with little to no prior experience in crypto, and bridge the gap with the traditional gaming industry. Through issuing the in-game assets as NFTs, players can own and monetize their game experience through trading on in-game or external marketplaces. With the governance process, players are able to influence the game development, and have ownership of the game. Play-to-earn: The DAR token economics design includes various incentives for players to earn in the game. Depending on each player’s strategy, they could be rewarded through actively playing the game, winning in competitions or passively earning from renting out their land plots to other users. Diverse Gameplay: Besides the exploration of mines across the Dalarnian world, there is a real estate gameplay element to the game. Players that choose to buy land plots, can rent out to other players to explore and in return earn a rental fee. Reversely, instead of out-right purchasing land plots, players can choose to rent land plots of their choice to explore and gather resources.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
