Midas mMEV (MMEV) 情報

mMEV is a professionally managed, delta-neutral yield strategy designed to generate sustainable returns from on-chain opportunities while maintaining market neutrality. It dynamically allocates across liquidity provisioning, arbitrage, and liquidation strategies to capture risk-adjusted yield. Managed by MEV Capital, a leading digital asset investment firm, mMEV offers transparent, flexible, and scalable access to institutional-grade DeFi yield.