Mettalex (MTLX) トケノミクス
Mettalex (MTLX) 情報
Mettalex is an innovative decentralised exchange (DEX) that redefines the trading experience by leveraging peer-to-peer order books and advanced AI agent technology powered by Fetch.ai. This platform distinguishes itself by stepping away from traditional liquidity pools, offering traders frictionless and zero-slippage transactions. At Mettalex, traders have the flexibility to exchange a wide array of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and commodities, at their preferred price points. The unique AI agents, deployable on users' machines, execute trades on behalf of traders at specified prices, ensuring seamless transactions without manual intervention. Mettalex stands out as a chain-agnostic DEX, facilitating asset trades across various blockchains, from Fetch chain to Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain to Avalanche, bridging the gap in the cross-chain trading landscape. With Mettalex, traders are empowered with a user-centric platform that not only provides control over trading conditions but also ensures the security and efficiency of every transaction through the power of Fetch.ai's autonomous agent network.
FAQs Who Are the Founders of Mettalex? Humayun Sheikh is the CEO and founder of Mettalex and He is also founder of Fetch.ai, uVue and itzMe.
What Makes Mettalex Unique? Mettalex stands out by peer-to-peer order books with advanced AI agents, enabling seamless, slippage-free trades across various assets and blockchains. This integration, powered by Fetch.ai technology, marks a significant innovation in decentralized finance, offering a more efficient and user-friendly trading experience.
How Many Mettalex (MTLX) Coins Are There in Circulation? Mettalex (MTLX) has a maximum supply of 40,000,000 MTLX.
Where Can You Buy Mettalex (MTLX)? MTLX is available on Uniswap
Mettalex (MTLX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Mettalex (MTLX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Mettalex (MTLX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Mettalex (MTLX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MTLX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MTLX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MTLX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MTLX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
MTLX 価格予測
MTLX の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の MTLX 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。