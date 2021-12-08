MetaZooMee (MZM) トケノミクス
MetaZooMee (MZM) 情報
What is the project about? MetaZooMee is a cutting-edge metaverse platform designed to revolutionize how individuals and communities interact, trade, and create in a virtual ecosystem. Our platform serves a broad spectrum of users, from educators and entrepreneurs to artists and socialites, offering a rich and immersive virtual experience across multiple sectors.
What makes your project unique? What sets MetaZooMee apart is its focus on empowering users through decentralized governance and token-based community participation. Our platform offers an extensive range of applications, allowing users not just to socialize but also to conduct business, showcase NFT collections, and even facilitate virtual healthcare interactions. Our architecture supports rapid scalability, demonstrated by our recent deployment of 50 new virtual rooms within 48 hours, thereby meeting the diverse needs of a global user base.
History of your project I have served as the Chief Operating Officer of MetaZooMee, contributing to nearly two years of intense development and strategic growth. Though our website was officially registered on December 8, 2021, our project's foundational work commenced well before that date. In this period, we've successfully navigated multiple developmental phases and launched a range of innovative features to augment the user experience.
What's next for your project? The next phase for MetaZooMee involves a series of partnerships and integrations aimed at diversifying its practical applications. From supply chain tracking in agriculture to counterfeit prevention in retail, we are actively exploring avenues that can leverage our platform's robust capabilities. Furthermore, we're committed to continual technological updates to meet the evolving needs of our community.
What can your token be used for? The native token of MetaZooMee serves as the cornerstone of our ecosystem. It is designed to offer token holders the ability to actively participate in community governance. With voting rights on platform enhancements and updates, our token not only allows for a more engaged user base but also serves as a gateway to specialized features across the diverse range of applications our platform offers, from education and events to commerce and healthcare.
MetaZooMee (MZM) トケノミクス & 価格分析
MetaZooMee (MZM) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
MetaZooMee (MZM) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
MetaZooMee (MZM) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MZM トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MZM トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MZM のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MZM トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
MZM 価格予測
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。