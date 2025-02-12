Metacraft 価格(MCT)
Metacraft（MCT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.513028 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。MCT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Metacraft 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.89K USD
です- Metacraft 1日内の価格変動率は +0.58%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで MCT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MCT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Metacraft から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00295431 です。
過去30日間における Metacraft から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1922766354 です。
過去60日間における Metacraft から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2624768731 です。
過去90日間における Metacraft から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.7203163456635096 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00295431
|+0.58%
|30日
|$ -0.1922766354
|-37.47%
|60日
|$ -0.2624768731
|-51.16%
|90日
|$ -0.7203163456635096
|-58.40%
Metacraft の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-5.23%
+0.58%
-7.44%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
MetaCraft is a running group chain play imitating Rarity. In the future, MetaCraft will fork to create a meta universe game. For example: mapping on public chains such as BSC and ETH, allowing players to play on any chain; introducing social attributes to give each player a unique NFT identity. The game’s story, background, settings, newly added quest characters, and multiple open endings will all be jointly formulated by community members. When MetaCraft develops to a certain scale, we will visualize the game by adding a variety of animations and scenes, and MetaCraft will become an amazing production. In the fantasy world of swords and magic, many races peaceful lives in the mainland, until that day, a city appears in the sky, people call it to - Skycity. With the emergence of Sky City, there have been many caves on the mainland, and there is a treasure of the excitement of the adventurers and the murder of the people. The legendary, Sky City has the largest treasure and the strongest monster-dragon. Where did Sky City come from? What is the biggest treasure? Does the dragon really exist? Brave adventurers, build a unique NFT role to explore their own unique NFT characters.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 MCT を AUD に
A$0.81058424
|1 MCT を GBP に
￡0.4104224
|1 MCT を EUR に
€0.49250688
|1 MCT を USD に
$0.513028
|1 MCT を MYR に
RM2.29323516
|1 MCT を TRY に
₺18.49978968
|1 MCT を JPY に
¥78.8267522
|1 MCT を RUB に
₽49.52259284
|1 MCT を INR に
₹44.53596068
|1 MCT を IDR に
Rp8,410.29373632
|1 MCT を PHP に
₱29.83770848
|1 MCT を EGP に
￡E.25.89252316
|1 MCT を BRL に
R$2.95504128
|1 MCT を CAD に
C$0.72849976
|1 MCT を BDT に
৳62.1020394
|1 MCT を NGN に
₦770.311542
|1 MCT を UAH に
₴21.38813732
|1 MCT を VES に
Bs30.78168
|1 MCT を PKR に
Rs143.13994228
|1 MCT を KZT に
₸258.70975984
|1 MCT を THB に
฿17.5199062
|1 MCT を TWD に
NT$16.84270924
|1 MCT を CHF に
Fr0.46685548
|1 MCT を HKD に
HK$3.99135784
|1 MCT を MAD に
.د.م5.13541028