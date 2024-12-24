MetaBeat 価格($BEAT)
MetaBeat（$BEAT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00239731 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.25M USD です。$BEAT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な MetaBeat 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 60.62K USD
です- MetaBeat 1日内の価格変動率は +6.58%
です- 循環供給量は 520.02M USD です
MEXCで $BEAT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $BEAT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の MetaBeat から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00014803 です。
過去30日間における MetaBeat から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0015494754 です。
過去60日間における MetaBeat から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0017102129 です。
過去90日間における MetaBeat から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0008043791424938317 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00014803
|+6.58%
|30日
|$ -0.0015494754
|-64.63%
|60日
|$ +0.0017102129
|+71.34%
|90日
|$ +0.0008043791424938317
|+50.50%
MetaBeat の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.68%
+6.58%
-16.53%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is MetaBeat: METABEAT is an incentivization community platform, created in South Korea, based on NFT music blockchain technology. On METABEAT, Creators/Artists and Fans grow as partners through engagements and rewards. MetaBeat has created a leading copyright bounded NFT platform that empowers the relationship between creators/artists and Fans. By creating their own social economy, Fans can now convert their Fan activities into something bigger than a hobby. MetaBeat platform services: MetaBeat consists of 4 essential services; Drops, Mingle, Shout Out, and Marketplace. Drops: Fans receive their share of the royalties generated from their IP ownerships. Through DROPS, fans have direct access to own a piece of music IP, amongst many other creative projects, from their favorite creators/artists through NFT auctions. Mingle: With MINGLE, fans can stake their $BEAT tokens without a direct purchase of NFT to support their artists and receive rewards. They increase their $BEAT tokens by participating in Mingles of their favorite artists and build their MINGLE portfolio. Whether it’s a big or small show of support, they can control how much they’d like to stake and when. Shout Out: With SHOUT OUT, fans will be getting tokenized rewards for what they’ve already been doing this entire time, fan activities. When they register their personal social media accounts into the MetaBeat platform, MetaBeat’s Shout_Out Bot will calculate their rewards based on engagement. Fans can also continue receiving $BEAT Tokens by participating in all the missions and challenges that will be launched within the platform. Marketplace: On MetaBeat’s MARKETPLACE, fans will be able to trade their already acquired MetaBeat NFTs with other users, giving them more opportunities to be a part of their favorite creator/artist’s NFTs. Also in the Marketplace, Fanart can become validated NFTs, which can then be sold and traded within the platform, using $BEAT.
