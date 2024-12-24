Meta Monopoly 価格(MONOPOLY)
Meta Monopoly（MONOPOLY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00616597 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 6.17M USD です。MONOPOLY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Meta Monopoly 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 76.14K USD
です- Meta Monopoly 1日内の価格変動率は +12.75%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで MONOPOLY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MONOPOLY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Meta Monopoly から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00069738 です。
過去30日間における Meta Monopoly から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0043694233 です。
過去60日間における Meta Monopoly から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0026115793 です。
過去90日間における Meta Monopoly から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.001120065250990679 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00069738
|+12.75%
|30日
|$ +0.0043694233
|+70.86%
|60日
|$ +0.0026115793
|+42.35%
|90日
|$ -0.001120065250990679
|-15.37%
Meta Monopoly の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.49%
+12.75%
-5.62%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Meta Monopoly is a meme inspired project with real utility and a strong user base.Featuring the MMNFT (Meta Monopoly NFT) and a PvP (player vs player) game studio that allows users to play against each other and win real crypto.With MMNFT every character gets transformed into an animated video and posted all over our social channels such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. The collection is exclusive and limited. Currently there is only 272 total supply. The originals were airdropped to the private presale buyers. Any future NFT will be airdropped as the smart contract is renounced and does not have a public mint function.Suite of PvP crypto games allows users connect their wallet, deposit crypto, and play each other in a fast paced, friendly style gameplay. Users will play with ETH on initial launch, then have the option to play with the $MONOPOLY token when live on market.Galaxy Run is our first game (launched on May 16, 2023) and as of writing this, there are currently 1,500+ users and over 200+ eth in transaction volume. We started to make mini animated meme-clips of each character and upload on the social media channels, starting with TikTok and Instagram, followed by now Twitter as well. The first few videos started going viral so we just kept doing it and it was a really funny cool thing and now this is what we do for every character, every week, on every social channel.We do believe that if a certain video gets more engagement - it raises the value of that specific MMNFT, and we never know which one it will be.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 MONOPOLY を AUD に
A$0.009865552
|1 MONOPOLY を GBP に
￡0.0048711163
|1 MONOPOLY を EUR に
€0.0059193312
|1 MONOPOLY を USD に
$0.00616597
|1 MONOPOLY を MYR に
RM0.0276235456
|1 MONOPOLY を TRY に
₺0.2173504425
|1 MONOPOLY を JPY に
¥0.968673887
|1 MONOPOLY を RUB に
₽0.6241811431
|1 MONOPOLY を INR に
₹0.5247857067
|1 MONOPOLY を IDR に
Rp99.4511151091
|1 MONOPOLY を PHP に
₱0.3605859256
|1 MONOPOLY を EGP に
￡E.0.3149577476
|1 MONOPOLY を BRL に
R$0.0381673543
|1 MONOPOLY を CAD に
C$0.0088173371
|1 MONOPOLY を BDT に
৳0.7366484359
|1 MONOPOLY を NGN に
₦9.5447982406
|1 MONOPOLY を UAH に
₴0.2590940594
|1 MONOPOLY を VES に
Bs0.31446447
|1 MONOPOLY を PKR に
Rs1.7175309435
|1 MONOPOLY を KZT に
₸3.2164165908
|1 MONOPOLY を THB に
฿0.2111844725
|1 MONOPOLY を TWD に
NT$0.2016888787
|1 MONOPOLY を CHF に
Fr0.0054877133
|1 MONOPOLY を HKD に
HK$0.0478479272
|1 MONOPOLY を MAD に
.د.م0.0619679985