MeromAI 価格(AIMR)
MeromAI（AIMR）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00124518 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。AIMR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な MeromAI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 41.58 USD
です- MeromAI 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで AIMR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な AIMR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の MeromAI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における MeromAI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000971976 です。
過去60日間における MeromAI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002848117 です。
過去90日間における MeromAI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.001011000709034129 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0000971976
|-7.80%
|60日
|$ -0.0002848117
|-22.87%
|90日
|$ -0.001011000709034129
|-44.81%
MeromAI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-3.80%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Overview Meromai is a human-powered AI platform based on Open Source models, running on a globally distributed network. Participants receive points for submitting prompts, curating responses, and providing computing power. Points can be converted to $AIMR tokens. The resulting AI models will be included in apps to help people work, shop, play and interact with the world. Background ChatGPT changed the world of AI in the fall of 2022. AI quickly became dominated by large corporations running closed, costly, and proprietary infrastructure. In early 2023, we formed Meromai to become a decentralized alternative to the corporate dominance of AI. During Epoch I, which began in June 2023, the Meromai team designed and built a vertically integrated, decentralized, human-powered Open Source AI platform. The team then pioneered Human-Powered AI, crowdsourcing the curation of Open Source AI data sets for applications across a broad range of topics, with thousands of participants. This was the first major step in MeromAI’s mission to democratize AI networks away from large corporations and into the hands of the global community. Tokenomics The $AIMR utility token, with a max total supply of 1 Billion, is designed to incentivize participation in the MeromAI decentralized AI platform. The $AIMR token is now available. There was no pre-mining, no private token sale, no KOL round, and no ICO. The initial liquidity of 100 Million $AIMR was evenly split between the Ethereum and Base blockchain networks with a low Fully Diluted Value (FDV) of $800,000 to facilitate a fair launch. This approach was used to combat low float / high FDV launches that have removed the opportunity of price discovery for the community, leading to skewed and unfair distribution. For the $AIMR token, we believe our approach was another crucial step towards becoming the largest community-owned, decentralized AI stack based on Open Source in the world.
