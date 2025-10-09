Mentat (SPICE) トケノミクス
Mentat (SPICE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Mentat (SPICE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Mentat (SPICE) 情報
Mentat is a crypto intelligence engine built to power Web3 agentic frameworks and consumer applications. It empowers users and apps to effortlessly access blockchain data, supporting tasks ranging from basic insights to advanced research and complex multi-step analysis.
Mentat combines agentic planning with comprehensive access to DeFi protocols, market data, and cross-chain services; our platform can autonomously synthesize large volumes of real-time information. It handles everything from granular tasks like parsing transaction histories and evaluating token distributions to more complex behaviors like running liquidity pool analyses. In the future, we will build out support for higher-level on-chain operations such as detecting security vulnerabilities in smart contracts, executing sophisticated DeFi activities, or coordinating and optimizing on-chain governance proposals. The result is a uniquely powerful system that democratizes advanced blockchain reasoning—empowering anyone, from casual investors to engineers, to make data-driven decisions and build the next generation of AI-enabled, decentralized applications without wrestling with technical complexity.
The breakthrough we are introducing hinges on a new class of AI systems often referred to as reasoning models. These models—pioneered by major research labs and now rapidly adopted by the broader AI community—possess the ability to parse text instructions, translate them into executable commands, and intelligently chain multiple tools together to complete complex tasks. They move beyond simple “question and answer” interactions and can orchestrate entire workflows.
This shift represents a generational leap from conventional language models to agentic AI systems capable of long-term planning and contextual tool usage. In essence, they do not just respond with “what” is needed; they also determine “how” to accomplish it by selecting and orchestrating the appropriate tools. Think of them as the brains behind the next wave of automation—capable of analyzing on-chain data, running calculations, generating visualizations, and conducting simulations in an adaptive, goal-oriented manner.
Mentat (SPICE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Mentat (SPICE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SPICE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SPICE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SPICE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SPICE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
