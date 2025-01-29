Mentat 価格(SPICE)
Mentat（SPICE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01631582 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 17.39M USD です。SPICE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Mentat 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 36.82M USD
です- Mentat 1日内の価格変動率は -41.44%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで SPICE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SPICE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Mentat から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.01155016161810632 です。
過去30日間における Mentat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Mentat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Mentat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.01155016161810632
|-41.44%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Mentat の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+75.32%
-41.44%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Mentat is a crypto intelligence engine built to power Web3 agentic frameworks and consumer applications. It empowers users and apps to effortlessly access blockchain data, supporting tasks ranging from basic insights to advanced research and complex multi-step analysis. Mentat combines agentic planning with comprehensive access to DeFi protocols, market data, and cross-chain services; our platform can autonomously synthesize large volumes of real-time information. It handles everything from granular tasks like parsing transaction histories and evaluating token distributions to more complex behaviors like running liquidity pool analyses. In the future, we will build out support for higher-level on-chain operations such as detecting security vulnerabilities in smart contracts, executing sophisticated DeFi activities, or coordinating and optimizing on-chain governance proposals. The result is a uniquely powerful system that democratizes advanced blockchain reasoning—empowering anyone, from casual investors to engineers, to make data-driven decisions and build the next generation of AI-enabled, decentralized applications without wrestling with technical complexity. The breakthrough we are introducing hinges on a new class of AI systems often referred to as reasoning models. These models—pioneered by major research labs and now rapidly adopted by the broader AI community—possess the ability to parse text instructions, translate them into executable commands, and intelligently chain multiple tools together to complete complex tasks. They move beyond simple “question and answer” interactions and can orchestrate entire workflows. This shift represents a generational leap from conventional language models to agentic AI systems capable of long-term planning and contextual tool usage. In essence, they do not just respond with “what” is needed; they also determine “how” to accomplish it by selecting and orchestrating the appropriate tools. Think of them as the brains behind the next wave of automation—capable of analyzing on-chain data, running calculations, generating visualizations, and conducting simulations in an adaptive, goal-oriented manner.
