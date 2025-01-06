Medicalchain 価格(MTN)
Medicalchain（MTN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 95.42K USD です。MTN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Medicalchain 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 131.46 USD
です- Medicalchain 1日内の価格変動率は +2.34%
です- 循環供給量は 231.53M USD です
本日の Medicalchain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Medicalchain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Medicalchain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Medicalchain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.34%
|30日
|$ 0
|-8.02%
|60日
|$ 0
|-32.02%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Medicalchain の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.23%
+2.34%
+3.64%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Medicalchain uses blockchain technology to securely store health records and maintain a single version of the truth. The different organizations such as doctors, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacists and health insurers can request permission to access a patient’s record to serve their purpose and record transactions on the distributed ledger. Medicalchain provides solutions to today’s health record problems. The platform is built to securely store and share electronic health records. By digitizing health records and empowering users we can leverage countless industry synergies. Medicalchain is building a platform for secure storage and utilization of electronic health records on the blockchain. The company is also building a telemedicine platform to allow users to directly connect with healthcare professionals, share their records and get consultations, second opinions, online through a secure channel.The company was originally founded in February 2016 to provide a software solution inside hospitals. The solution is known as ‘Discharge Summary’ and it uses a workflow tool to accurately write an assessment of a patient as they are being discharged from surgery or a long hospital visit. The software is currently being used by hospitals in UK and the team decided to extend this project and go further with Medicalchain. Medicalchain wants people to have access to their health records everywhere. Today, you can travel far and wide and you will have access to your phone, contacts, photos, files, bank accounts but not your health records - probably the most important and life saving information you need. In most developed countries around the world you, as a patient, have a legal right to request your records. Medicalchain is providing you with a platform to do that. But more importantly, Medicalchain wants its users to be able to use it immediately by communicating and sharing (on a time limited basis) with other doctors. The bigger vision is to allow pharmaceutical, insurance and other healthcare organisations and stakeholders to be able to interact with health records on patients' terms. Medicalchain believes that health records should be a part of everyone’s life and not just referred to when someone is ill.
