Meblox Protocol 価格(MEB)
Meblox Protocol（MEB）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。MEB から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Meblox Protocol 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 14.17 USD
です- Meblox Protocol 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで MEB から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MEB 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Meblox Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Meblox Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Meblox Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Meblox Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-1.05%
|60日
|$ 0
|-2.17%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Meblox Protocol の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-0.34%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Meblox is committed to creating a traffic gateway linking the metaverse, providing value enabling based on the trust mechanism at the bottom of blockchain, and fully promoting the development and application of the metaverse ecology, thus ushering the metaverse ecology into a new era. Meblox is a digital aggregator version of Roblox, the world's largest online multiplayer creation game, which will be connected to VR and motion sensing devices to become a more immersive 3D virtual reality platform. Meblox connects the creators of the entire network to build a virtual entertainment and social product UGC platform through the bottom-layer consensus protocol based on decentralized blockchain technology. It carries the assets and identities of users with the bottom-layer mechanism of blockchain, forms a complete commercial closed loop with the token economy system, and creates the world's top player community. Meblox has a complete metaverse economic system and ecological structure, which consists of four elements. The first is digital creation, which is the beginning of the metaverse economy. Without creation, there would be no goods for trade. The second is digital assets, which imply property rights and are the premise of transactions. Meblox will pay full attention to the value and security of users' digital assets. The third is the digital marketplace, which provides a place for transactions in the digital world and establishes the rules that everyone must follow. It is the core of the digital economy and one of the core infrastructures that enable the metaverse to thrive. Meblox will build a perfect matching engine and transaction mechanism in the digital market to facilitate circulation and conversion.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
