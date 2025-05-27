Meana Raptor 価格(MRT)
Meana Raptor（MRT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01726879 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 17.30M USD です。MRT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Meana Raptor 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Meana Raptor 1日内の価格変動率は +0.91%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで MRT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MRT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Meana Raptor から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00015635 です。
過去30日間における Meana Raptor から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Meana Raptor から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Meana Raptor から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00015635
|+0.91%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Meana Raptor の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.21%
+0.91%
+5.30%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Meana Raptor ($MRT) is not just another token — it’s the heart of a unique blockchain ecosystem that fuses utility, mythology, and decentralization. Designed to deliver real-world value, Meana Raptor focuses on long-term sustainability through a combination of: Utility-Backed NFTs: Beyond art, these NFTs offer access to staking tiers, governance votes, and exclusive platform features. Staking Mechanisms: Token holders can earn passive rewards while securing the network and supporting ecosystem growth. Strategic Partnerships: By collaborating with other Web3 protocols and projects, Meana Raptor is building an interconnected future driven by value sharing. Community-Driven Development: Key decisions, features, and upgrades are governed by token holders, empowering true decentralization. Meana Raptor’s story began on an ancient golf course — a place charged with cosmic energy — where it first emerged as a symbol of balance and power. Infused with blockchain technology, it evolved into a digital entity representing trust, resilience, and the future of decentralization. This origin story isn’t just lore — it’s the foundation for an engaged, story-driven community aligned with purpose and mission. $MRT is more than just a token; it’s a digital standard for projects that blend imagination with innovation, building ecosystems that are as compelling as they are functional. As the world moves toward a decentralized, trustless economy, Meana Raptor stands at the forefront — a digital guardian ready to guide the next generation of Web3 users and creators. Join the movement. Embrace the transformation. Protect decentralization with Meana Raptor.
