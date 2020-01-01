MeAI (MEAI) トケノミクス
MeAI (MEAI) 情報
MeAI is an innovative AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that seamlessly integrates GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to enhance both health and wealth.
At the heart of MeAI is a unique avatar that evolves alongside each user’s personal journey. By transforming everyday routines into engaging challenges, users can earn rewards, level up, and unlock exclusive features—all while enjoying a gamified approach to self-care. MeAI fosters a sense of connection through its vibrant community, making health and wellness more exciting and rewarding than ever before.
Key Modules: • MeDiet: Effortlessly maintain a healthy lifestyle by snapping pictures of your meals, letting AI analyze your plate, and earning rewards for making nutritious choices. • MeExplore: Stay active and adventurous with AR-powered quests. Whether solo or as part of a team, discover the world around you and earn rewards for your achievements. • MeSocial: Build meaningful connections by sharing experiences, challenging friends, and growing together in a supportive, interactive community. • MeGrowth: Unlock your full potential with AI-driven guidance for personal and professional development, paving the way to a healthier and more successful life.
MeAI revolutionizes self-care by combining technology, gamification, and community-driven engagement to deliver a holistic lifestyle experience.
MeAI (MEAI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
MeAI (MEAI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
MeAI (MEAI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
MeAI (MEAI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MEAI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MEAI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MEAI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MEAI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。