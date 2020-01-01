MeAI (MEAI) トケノミクス

MeAI (MEAI) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

MeAI (MEAI) 情報

MeAI is an innovative AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that seamlessly integrates GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to enhance both health and wealth.

At the heart of MeAI is a unique avatar that evolves alongside each user’s personal journey. By transforming everyday routines into engaging challenges, users can earn rewards, level up, and unlock exclusive features—all while enjoying a gamified approach to self-care. MeAI fosters a sense of connection through its vibrant community, making health and wellness more exciting and rewarding than ever before.

Key Modules: • MeDiet: Effortlessly maintain a healthy lifestyle by snapping pictures of your meals, letting AI analyze your plate, and earning rewards for making nutritious choices. • MeExplore: Stay active and adventurous with AR-powered quests. Whether solo or as part of a team, discover the world around you and earn rewards for your achievements. • MeSocial: Build meaningful connections by sharing experiences, challenging friends, and growing together in a supportive, interactive community. • MeGrowth: Unlock your full potential with AI-driven guidance for personal and professional development, paving the way to a healthier and more successful life.

MeAI revolutionizes self-care by combining technology, gamification, and community-driven engagement to deliver a holistic lifestyle experience.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://www.meai.app/
Whitepaper：
https://meai.gitbook.io/meai-litepaper/

MeAI (MEAI) トケノミクス & 価格分析

MeAI (MEAI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 37.66K
$ 37.66K$ 37.66K
総供給量：
$ 950.50M
$ 950.50M$ 950.50M
循環供給量：
$ 231.97M
$ 231.97M$ 231.97M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 154.29K
$ 154.29K$ 154.29K
史上最高値：
$ 0.01372413
$ 0.01372413$ 0.01372413
過去最安値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0.00016233
$ 0.00016233$ 0.00016233

MeAI (MEAI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

MeAI (MEAI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MEAI トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

MEAI トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

MEAI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MEAI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

MEAI 価格予測

MEAI の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の MEAI 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。