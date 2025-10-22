McFlamingo Token 価格(MCFL)
+2.16%
-11.40%
-11.40%
McFlamingo Token (MCFL) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、MCFL は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。MCFL の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、MCFL は過去1時間で --、過去24時間で +2.16% 、過去7日間で -11.40% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
McFlamingo Token の現在の時価総額は $ 32.86K、24時間取引高は -- です。MCFL の循環供給量は 784.01M、総供給量は 999786829.876798 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 41.91K です。
本日の McFlamingo Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における McFlamingo Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における McFlamingo Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における McFlamingo Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.16%
|30日
|$ 0
|-21.10%
|60日
|$ 0
|-30.93%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.
Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.
It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset
A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.
if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.
This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.
It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.
With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.
When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.
This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price
When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.
If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.
