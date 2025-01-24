Mbridge28 価格(MB28)
Mbridge28（MB28）の本日のライブ価格は 0.220552 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。MB28 から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Mbridge28 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 117.58K USD
です- Mbridge28 1日内の価格変動率は -23.96%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで MB28 から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MB28 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Mbridge28 から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0695004527583216 です。
過去30日間における Mbridge28 から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Mbridge28 から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Mbridge28 から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0695004527583216
|-23.96%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Mbridge28 の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.02%
-23.96%
-74.92%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
MBridge28 Token serves as the foundation of the MBridge Ecosystem, designed to drive its growth, governance, and functionality. As the native token of the ecosystem, MBridge28 is instrumental in facilitating seamless operations, fostering user engagement, and supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Initially launched as a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), MBridge28 provides users with the benefits of a widely adopted, scalable blockchain platform. As the ecosystem evolves, MBridge28 will transition to become the native token of the proprietary MBridge Chain, unlocking enhanced performance and interoperability. MBridge28 Token is more than just a digital asset; it is a catalyst for the MBridge Ecosystem's success. By serving as the medium of exchange, governance tool, and staking asset, it ensures that all participants have a direct stake in the ecosystem's growth and stability. Its interoperability allows for seamless integration with decentralized applications (dApps), enabling developers and users to build and engage across multiple blockchain platforms. As the ecosystem transitions to the MBridge Chain, the token's utility will expand further, becoming the native currency for transaction fees, staking rewards, and other core functions. This evolution underscores the long-term sustainability and growth potential of the MBridge28 Token.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 MB28 を AUD に
A$0.34847216
|1 MB28 を GBP に
￡0.1764416
|1 MB28 を EUR に
€0.2095244
|1 MB28 を USD に
$0.220552
|1 MB28 を MYR に
RM0.96160672
|1 MB28 を TRY に
₺7.86929536
|1 MB28 を JPY に
¥34.32009672
|1 MB28 を RUB に
₽21.669234
|1 MB28 を INR に
₹19.01819896
|1 MB28 を IDR に
Rp3,557.28982456
|1 MB28 を PHP に
₱12.86259264
|1 MB28 を EGP に
￡E.11.09156008
|1 MB28 を BRL に
R$1.3122844
|1 MB28 を CAD に
C$0.31538936
|1 MB28 を BDT に
৳26.8632336
|1 MB28 を NGN に
₦343.0024704
|1 MB28 を UAH に
₴9.24995088
|1 MB28 を VES に
Bs12.350912
|1 MB28 を PKR に
Rs61.39947128
|1 MB28 を KZT に
₸114.69145104
|1 MB28 を THB に
฿7.42378032
|1 MB28 を TWD に
NT$7.20984488
|1 MB28 を CHF に
Fr0.1984968
|1 MB28 を HKD に
HK$1.71589456
|1 MB28 を MAD に
.د.م2.20110896