MaxxChain 価格(PWR)
MaxxChain（PWR）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 214.33K USD です。PWR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な MaxxChain 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 503.75 USD
です- MaxxChain 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 249.66M USD です
MEXCで PWR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PWR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の MaxxChain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における MaxxChain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における MaxxChain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における MaxxChain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|+19.07%
|60日
|$ 0
|-45.46%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
MaxxChain の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-17.19%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? MaxxChain is an emerging Layer 1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain, powered by the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The project is designed to simplify the crypto space for developers, projects, and users. It aims to foster education, growth, and innovation by providing a user-friendly environment for creating and executing smart contracts. What makes your project unique? MaxxChain stands out through its ambassadorial approach, collaborating with developers and projects to collectively thrive within the ecosystem. This distinct ethos emphasizes growth, knowledge sharing, and user-friendly tools. Integration of their trio of $MAXX utility tokens across MaxxChain, BSC, and ETH networks showcases its commitment to collaborative marketing efforts while the ongoing expansion of their comprehensive knowledge base empowers users to make informed project-related decisions within the ecosystem. History of your project. Maxx's origins trace back to a token project within a defunct chain. In response, the team transitioned to building a chain oriented towards inclusive growth and collaboration. The objective extends beyond being a top-tier layer 1 exchange; MaxxChain aspires to become an educational cornerstone in the crypto space. What’s next for your project? With our native coin, PWR, recently being launched on a centralized exchange, accompanied by vital on-chain utilities, the Maxx team has set their sights solely on chain growth. Their roadmap involves attracting innovative projects to bolster MaxxChain's role as an enticing DeFi platform. The project aims to simplify the crypto journey while expanding its mining pool network, ensuring security and decentralization. What can your token be used for? At the heart of MaxxChain's ecosystem lies the native coin, PWR. Functioning akin to BNB and ETH, PWR facilitates seamless value transfer and utility within the network. This integral role underscores its significance in MaxxChain's infrastructure, fostering a dynamic environment for transactions and interactions.
