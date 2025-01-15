Mars AI 価格(MAAI)
Mars AI（MAAI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00916403 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 916.40K USD です。MAAI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Mars AI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 441.93K USD
です- Mars AI 1日内の価格変動率は +120.04%
です- 循環供給量は 100.00M USD です
MEXCで MAAI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MAAI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Mars AI から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00499931 です。
過去30日間における Mars AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Mars AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Mars AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00499931
|+120.04%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Mars AI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-7.36%
+120.04%
-31.43%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Mars AI ($MAAI) is a project that merges artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to revolutionize how users interact with digital content within the cryptocurrency space. Its purpose is to provide a decentralized platform with AI-powered tools that enable users to create, manipulate, monetize, and authenticate digital content in new ways. Here's a breakdown of its key functions and utilities: AI-Powered Content Creation and Manipulation: Mars AI offers tools for generating and modifying digital content using advanced AI algorithms, including neural networks and natural language processing. This aims to simplify and enhance the creative process. Blockchain-Based Authentication and Ownership: By integrating blockchain technology, the platform ensures content authenticity, ownership rights, and transparent transactions. This addresses issues of plagiarism and copyright. Smart Contract Automation: The platform automates blockchain operations through intelligent smart contracts, powered by predictive AI. This increases efficiency and reduces complexity. Decentralized and Cost-Effective Solution: Mars AI aims to democratize access to advanced AI tools, making them more affordable and accessible to individuals and small businesses through a token-based ecosystem ($MAAI). Enhanced User Engagement: The platform uses machine learning algorithms to personalize user experiences and offer new ways to interact with content.
