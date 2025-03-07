Maro 価格(MARO)
Maro（MARO）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 693.95K USD です。MARO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Maro 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.08K USD
です- Maro 1日内の価格変動率は +22.79%
です- 循環供給量は 991.00M USD です
MEXCで MARO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MARO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Maro から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00012996 です。
過去30日間における Maro から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Maro から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Maro から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00012996
|+22.79%
|30日
|$ 0
|+125.77%
|60日
|$ 0
|+91.53%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Maro の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+21.09%
+22.79%
+55.64%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? - Maro blockchain is a decentralized, high-performance, and secure blockchain platform that was designed to support the development of decentralized applications (dApps). The platform is built on a multi-chain architecture that allows developers to create customized side chains that can run independently of the main chain. As an open blockchain infrastructure, users and developers can directly connect to and build upon the global economy with Maro. What makes your project unique? - MARO distinguishes itself from other mainnet projects with its superior processing speed and user-friendly features, which enable users to conveniently participate in selecting representatives. Our platform offers a range of user-friendly mobile applications and software development kits History of your project. - The history of the Maro Blockchain project, formerly known as TTC, dates back to 2018. Key milestones in the project's development include the completion of many services and solutions, such as MARO mainnet, Acorn Protocol(AI, DAO, SocialFi), Tigris Protocol(Defi), ByteBridge(Data SaaS). What’s next for your project? - The next steps for the Maro Blockchain project involve several significant developments. We plan to update our EVM-compatible supporting tools and further enhance the Acorn Protocol base on MARO by integrating Generative AI technology. This integration will empower individuals to create and generate value through the use of cutting-edge technology. We will update the MVM for Maro Blockchain and expand offerings with the launch of an Open Labor Marketplace. What can your token be used for? - Voters(Holders): MARO holders who contribute to the governance of consensus will be rewarded with MARO. - Developers: To develop a DApp, developers need to use gas to perform the necessary tasks within the DApp, and users who execute these tasks within the DApp also need to pay for the gas required to perform these tasks.
