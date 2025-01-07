Marmara Credit Loops 価格(MCL)
Marmara Credit Loops（MCL）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01115153 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。MCL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Marmara Credit Loops 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 468.89 USD
です- Marmara Credit Loops 1日内の価格変動率は -1.41%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで MCL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MCL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Marmara Credit Loops から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00016038708805836 です。
過去30日間における Marmara Credit Loops から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0053739869 です。
過去60日間における Marmara Credit Loops から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0018853557 です。
過去90日間における Marmara Credit Loops から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.002537251516762866 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00016038708805836
|-1.41%
|30日
|$ +0.0053739869
|+48.19%
|60日
|$ +0.0018853557
|+16.91%
|90日
|$ -0.002537251516762866
|-18.53%
Marmara Credit Loops の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.05%
-1.41%
-13.23%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) is a pioneering DeFi system, uniquely designed to operate within the real economy. As the world's first of its kind, MCL revolutionizes traditional credit mechanisms, offering a decentralized alternative rooted in the principles of post-dated checks and promissory notes. The platform's innovative 'Credit Loop' system allows users to issue, endorse, and settle credit with unmatched transparency and security, mirroring real-world financial interactions in a digital realm. MCL operates as an independent smart chain, featuring a coin that is 25% mineable and 75% stakeable, integrated with two distinct DeFi protocols. The platform's staking model is unique; coins can be locked in two funds: 'Activated' and 'Locked in Credit Loop' (LCL). Notably, coins in the LCL fund enable 3x staking rewards for both credit issuers and holders, a feature unparalleled in other staking systems. This dynamic staking mechanism allows coins to remain in circulation, even while locked in credit loops, ensuring liquidity and utility in the real economy. MCL's integration with real-world applications, such as the zero-commission chain market, showcases its potential to transform both digital and traditional marketplaces. The MCL Coin, serving as the native collateralization asset on the Marmara Chain, addresses the nonredemption problem prevalent in traditional credit systems. It acts as a distributed insurance mechanism against defaults, adding another layer of security and trust to the ecosystem. In essence, Marmara Credit Loops is not just a financial platform but a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, offering a secure, transparent, and efficient system for credit transactions and staking rewards.
