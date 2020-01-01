Maria (MARIA) トケノミクス
Maria (MARIA) 情報
Maria Coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency coin to be used at the Maria ecosystem and all the platforms/businesses that use 'Maria Pay' and activate Maria coin payments via it.
Maria Coin details: PoW: blocks 1 - 199 PoS: from the block 200 - ∞ Premine: 8,888,888 Block Time: 60 Seconds Maturity: 100 Confirmations MN Collateral: 100,000 Prefix: Maria addresses start with the capital letter "M" Ports: 47773
Rewards and Halving: Block (from & to) - Reward 200 - 500'000 - 888 MARIA 500'000 - 1'000'000 - 444 MARIA 1'000'001 - 1'500'000 - 222 MARIA 1'500'001 - 2'000'000 - 111 MARIA 2'000'001 - 2'500'000 - 55.5 MARIA 2'500'001 - Unlimited - 27.75 MARIA
Reward breakdown: 10% Treasury, 60% Masternode Reward, 30% Staker Reward
Usage: HostMaria.com (web hosting company) is a part of Maria ecosystem. HostMaria has over 2.5 thousand active users. Users can already pay for any Cloud hosting plan with Maria coin (at the moment it is a manual process).
What we plan to do Next:
-
Maria Payments (the idea is based on cryptocurrencycheckout.com). We plan to develop Maria Payments > a Non-Custodial Payment Gateway providing plugins for various ecommerce CMSs that make accepting multiple cryptocurrencies for their products and services as easy as entering your wallet addresses. We will definitely integrate most decent PoS coins.
-
MariaCX - Maria Coin Exchange. This will be a very large project and we have potential investors we are already talking with about it. MariaCX will the a cruptocurrency coin exchange to buy and sell various cruptocurrencies. We will offer an easy-to-use platform, that will allow you to buy and sell cruptocurrency with ease. And, all the trading pairs with Maria Coin could have 0% fees.
Maria (MARIA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Maria (MARIA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Maria (MARIA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Maria (MARIA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MARIA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MARIA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MARIA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MARIA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
MARIA 価格予測
MARIA の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の MARIA 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
