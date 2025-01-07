Maria 価格(MARIA)
Maria（MARIA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。MARIA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Maria 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 16.06 USD
です- Maria 1日内の価格変動率は -22.38%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで MARIA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MARIA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Maria から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Maria から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Maria から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Maria から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-22.38%
|30日
|$ 0
|-11.81%
|60日
|$ 0
|+16.17%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Maria の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.04%
-22.38%
+5.86%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Maria Coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency coin to be used at the Maria ecosystem and all the platforms/businesses that use 'Maria Pay' and activate Maria coin payments via it. Maria Coin details: PoW: blocks 1 - 199 PoS: from the block 200 - ∞ Premine: 8,888,888 Block Time: 60 Seconds Maturity: 100 Confirmations MN Collateral: 100,000 Prefix: Maria addresses start with the capital letter "M" Ports: 47773 Rewards and Halving: Block (from & to) - Reward 200 - 500'000 - 888 MARIA 500'000 - 1'000'000 - 444 MARIA 1'000'001 - 1'500'000 - 222 MARIA 1'500'001 - 2'000'000 - 111 MARIA 2'000'001 - 2'500'000 - 55.5 MARIA 2'500'001 - Unlimited - 27.75 MARIA Reward breakdown: 10% Treasury, 60% Masternode Reward, 30% Staker Reward Usage: HostMaria.com (web hosting company) is a part of Maria ecosystem. HostMaria has over 2.5 thousand active users. Users can already pay for any Cloud hosting plan with Maria coin (at the moment it is a manual process). What we plan to do Next: 1) Maria Payments (the idea is based on cryptocurrencycheckout.com). We plan to develop Maria Payments > a Non-Custodial Payment Gateway providing plugins for various ecommerce CMSs that make accepting multiple cryptocurrencies for their products and services as easy as entering your wallet addresses. We will definitely integrate most decent PoS coins. 2) MariaCX - Maria Coin Exchange. This will be a very large project and we have potential investors we are already talking with about it. MariaCX will the a cruptocurrency coin exchange to buy and sell various cruptocurrencies. We will offer an easy-to-use platform, that will allow you to buy and sell cruptocurrency with ease. And, all the trading pairs with Maria Coin could have 0% fees.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 MARIA を AUD に
A$--
|1 MARIA を GBP に
￡--
|1 MARIA を EUR に
€--
|1 MARIA を USD に
$--
|1 MARIA を MYR に
RM--
|1 MARIA を TRY に
₺--
|1 MARIA を JPY に
¥--
|1 MARIA を RUB に
₽--
|1 MARIA を INR に
₹--
|1 MARIA を IDR に
Rp--
|1 MARIA を PHP に
₱--
|1 MARIA を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 MARIA を BRL に
R$--
|1 MARIA を CAD に
C$--
|1 MARIA を BDT に
৳--
|1 MARIA を NGN に
₦--
|1 MARIA を UAH に
₴--
|1 MARIA を VES に
Bs--
|1 MARIA を PKR に
Rs--
|1 MARIA を KZT に
₸--
|1 MARIA を THB に
฿--
|1 MARIA を TWD に
NT$--
|1 MARIA を CHF に
Fr--
|1 MARIA を HKD に
HK$--
|1 MARIA を MAD に
.د.م--