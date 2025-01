MarhabaDeFi ( MRHB ) とは何か

MarhabaDeFi is an all-in-one solution that is filling a major gap in the Crypto world. Marhaba is building a unique ecosystem of [shariah-compliant/faith-based/ethical] crypto-financial solutions to the market. This is being done by bringing multiple ethical products, usually isolated, together in one single coherent ecosystem. While inclusive of all faiths - Marhaba is focussed on the Islamic Finance liquidity pool which is currently over $3 trillion in size, growing, and serves over 1,000,000 people globally. The majority of whom are excluded from Crypto and Defi markets due to faith, complexity, and product fragmentation. Therefore Marhaba is the “first-mover” in this enormous space and takes pride in being a truly “inclusive” DeFi Platform.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!