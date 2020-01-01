MANYU (MANYU) トケノミクス
MANYU (MANYU) 情報
Meet the cutest Chinese Shiba on the internet wanting to make #BSC great again!
A meme+Ai+Charity based project our plan is to take over #BSC with our utilities plans and experienced team.
In the land of dragons and dumplings, a new meme legend has arrived—Manyu! Inspired by Doge but with a touch of Chinese charm, Manyu is here to bring fortune, fun, and fast gains to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)! With BSC already dominated by Chinese traders, this pup is ready to ride the next big wave of meme coin madness.
Unlike ordinary meme coins, Manyu isn’t just about the woof and bark—it's got deep roots in the culture of prosperity! It embraces the Chinese love for lucky coins, moonshot trades, and community-driven hype. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto degen or just looking for a cute mascot to ape into, Manyu is the perfect blend of meme magic and market momentum!
With no taxes, fast transactions, and a strong Chinese backing, Manyu is more than just a fleeting trend—it’s a symbol of bullish energy! Get ready for fireworks, because Manyu is set to explode like a red packet on Lunar New Year! So grab your bags, tighten your seatbelts, and let's send Manyu to the moon!
MANYU (MANYU) トケノミクス & 価格分析
MANYU (MANYU) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
MANYU (MANYU) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
MANYU (MANYU) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MANYU トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MANYU トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MANYU のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MANYU トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。