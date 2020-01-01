MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) トケノミクス
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) 情報
MANGO MAN makes a credit card interface available on its website solely for the users’ convenience. Mango Man is built on binance smart chain with extremely fast 5 second block times and cheaper gas fee than ethereum.
Mango Man is decentralized and owned by a fun and a vibrant community. Our social responsibility includes The Elimination of forgery and crime from the internet world to make it a beautiful, breathable space.
Mango Man employs 3 simple functions: Reflection + LP acquisition + Burn. In each trade, the transaction is charged a 10% fee, which is split 2 ways. 5% fee = redistributed to all existing holders. 5% fee is split 50/50 half of which is sold by the contract into BNB, while the other half of the MANGO MAN tokens are paired automatically with the previously mentioned BNB and added as a liquidity pair on Pancake Swap. 30%+ of the total supply has been burned so far so 30%+ of the 5% redistributions are burned with every transaction.
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MMIT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MMIT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。