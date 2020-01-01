MANE (MANE) トケノミクス
MANE (MANE) 情報
$MANE was conceived to create the paramount cryptocurrency hub on Telegram, $MANE is designed for both budding projects and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Its main objective is to foster connections and amplify knowledge about the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the novel projects emerging within this dynamic sector.
Key highlight: Membership to our community doesn’t necessitate owning tokens, ensuring the group remains freely accessible to all.
Why the $MANE Token? The essence of the $MANE token is to introduce a robust deflationary mechanism tailored to cleanse the cryptocurrency space. It champions genuine projects, enabling them to present their innovations to earnest investors exasperated by the overwhelming scams and fraudulent schemes clouding the crypto space.
$MANE seeks to bridge sincere projects with astute investors, fostering a space where members can meticulously research before plunging into an investment.
The intrinsic value of the token is deeply rooted in its tokenomics and aligns seamlessly with its core ethos—Marketing. As the project thrives and gains traction, its value augments. This is chiefly because of promotions and offerings like: • AMAS (Ask Me Anything sessions) • Pinned Posts • Incorporation of Project Contracts to Buybot • Giveaway Fees • Twitter Spaces
Each initiative channels revenue into $MANE, facilitating the buyback of native tokens. Once bought back, these tokens are permanently obliterated from the supply, fortifying its deflationary nature.
MANE (MANE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
MANE (MANE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
MANE (MANE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
MANE (MANE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MANE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MANE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MANE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MANE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
MANE 価格予測
MANE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の MANE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。