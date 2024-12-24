MaidSafeCoin 価格(EMAID)
MaidSafeCoin（EMAID）の本日のライブ価格は 0.31331 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 12.75M USD です。EMAID から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な MaidSafeCoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 21.58K USD
です- MaidSafeCoin 1日内の価格変動率は +2.33%
です- 循環供給量は 40.64M USD です
MEXCで EMAID から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な EMAID 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の MaidSafeCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00713136 です。
過去30日間における MaidSafeCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0367124438 です。
過去60日間における MaidSafeCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0246760136 です。
過去90日間における MaidSafeCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00740904938829453 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00713136
|+2.33%
|30日
|$ +0.0367124438
|+11.72%
|60日
|$ +0.0246760136
|+7.88%
|90日
|$ +0.00740904938829453
|+2.42%
MaidSafeCoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.35%
+2.33%
+7.97%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."
